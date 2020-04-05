‘These people are covidiots’: Kauai’s mayor has choice words for rule breakers

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai has followed through on their promise to enforce the state’s mandatory quarantine and stay-at-home orders.
Three air travelers over the last week have been arrested on the Garden Island for failing to have suitable lodging accommodations. More than a dozen others have been cited while out and about for non-essential business or for breaking the island’s curfew.
On Saturday, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami called out these people by calling them “covidiots"
“The county has received reports of selfish individuals violating the quarantine, and we have responded strongly. These people are willing to risk the health and safety of others for their personal gain while others are sacrificing their jobs, sacrificing their freedom — sacrificing everything that we all wanna do,” Kawakami said.
He continued on to acknowledge the hardwork of medical professionals, first responders, grocery store and food establishment workers, and county leaders.
“For everybody that is making sacrifices in the name of the health and safety of our kupuna and those that are most vulnerable, there are still individuals who are willing to sacrifice all of that to put their own selfish needs in front of the needs of our community. These folks are covidiots and it’s not going to be tolerated,” he added.
As of Saturday, Kauai had 15 COVID-19 cases total. Kawakami said seven of those had either recovered or flown back to the mainland. For the remaining active cases, most were in isolation at home, but one remained hospitalized.
Watch his Saturday update in full below:
