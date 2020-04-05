Submit your photos for the ‘Chalk Your Walk’ contest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Family Magazine launched a contest that promotes creativity and fun during the pandemic.
It’s called “Chalk Your Walk Hawaii.”
People are asked to write positive messages and drawings on their sidewalks and driveways.
To enter the contest, you can take a picture of your masterpiece and upload it to Facebook or Instagram and tag @HonoluluFamily. Don’t forget to use the hashtag ChalkYourWalkHI.
You can also upload your photos here.
The winner will get a stack of newly published children’s books from Honolulu Family Magazine.
