Passenger screenings to start Monday at Honolulu, Hilo airports

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii National Guard detailed their plans to begin screening passenger at Hawaii airports.
The screenings will begin Monday at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Hilo International Airport.
Officials said guardsmen will be located at passenger arrival gates and security checkpoints. They will provide additional help to HDOT staff in taking temperatures of arriving flights as well as departing inter-island passengers.
Guardsmen will not be armed, officials added.
Similar screening efforts will begin soon at the Lihue and Kahului airports, though no specific date has been announced.
Gov. Ige and Incident Commander Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara partially activated a portion of the Hawaii National Guard on Friday. Some 250 guard members were set into action.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.