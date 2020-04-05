High demand maxes out Helping Hands Hawaii’s Resilience Fund availability

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fund set up to help struggling Hawaii residents during the coronavirus crisis has reached its capacity for new applicants.
Helping Hands Hawaii set up the Hawaii Resilience Fund. It was intended to help residents hit hard by the economic downturn.
They would provide one-time emergency assistance up to $1,000 per household to state residents to pay mortgages, rent, utilities or childcare services.
On Friday, the organization said they received an overwhelming number of requests for assistance and they were unable to take new applications. Those who have already contacted them, staff are working to process your file.
Helping Hands Hawaii continues to give back to the community in other ways.
The non-profit has helped supply local emergency homeless shelters with bedding and other home items.
Other programs offered include the SNAP oureach food program, Bilingual Access Line and the Community Clearinghouse.
