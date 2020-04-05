Here’s the latest breakdown of Hawaii’s coronavirus cases by patient ages

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Health continues to gather and release more information on Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases.
On Saturday, officials released a breakdown of the cases by ages of the patients.
Their graphic — which only has data up until April 3 — showed there were 13 cases of those ages 0-19.
There were 112 cases in people 20-39 years old, and 120 cases of those 40-50 years old. This is prior to the 52 cases reported over the weekend.
In the age group said to be among the most vulnerable, 60 and up, there have been at least 87 cases so far. Some 11 of those required hospitalization, officials said.
Officials are also showcasing the ratio of tests completed to positive results.
As of Sunday, there have been over 13,500 tests completed statewide by private and state labs.
Below is another chart last updated on April 4. This shows the number of cases based on exposure risk. (i.e. community spread, travel associated)
