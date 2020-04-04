Forecast: Light winds to persist into next week with more rain on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A storm to our northwest will push the high pressure fan to our east keeping winds light across the islands through next week. Showers will favor mauka areas during the afternoon and evening hours. Increased moisture will slide northward Sunday night through much of next week, bringing the potential for locally heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms. Most of the shower activity should remain over the western end of the state through Monday night, although rain is in the forecast statewide during this time. Some of the showers could be locally heavy and there is a slight change of thunderstorms statewide.
The new north-northwest swell has arrived, the surf produced by this swell may be slightly larger than previously expected along most north and west facing shores. This north-northwest swell will likely peak tonight, then will gradually lower from Sunday through Monday. A new long period west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Sunday night, which will maintain moderate surf along most north and west facing shores into early next week.
