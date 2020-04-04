UH scholar, author known around the world dies of COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arthur Whistler, 75, a scholar and author known around the world for teaching native people about plants, died Thursday in the hospital, weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.
Whistler became the state’s third death from the virus which he likely contracted in Washington State while visiting family.
Whistler returned to Hawaii on March 4 and went to an Urgent Care facility. He was not tested for the coronavirus despite being symptomatic.
Three days later, paramedics with EMS were called and he was transported to Kaiser Moanalua. He had been on life support since.
Whistler traveled the world for many decades, especially to Samoa and Micronesia.
He authored many books including: Rainforest Trees of Samoa, Polynesian Herbal Medicine, Plants of the Canoe People.
Friends say he was affectionately given a title by the native people he worked with, “King of the forest, that’s what they called him,” said Angela Kepler, another author and long time friend of Whistler, “The last 20 or 30 years he’s been very keen on training young Samoans to know about the forest... The forest has been logged mercilessly over the last 50 years.”
Hawaii News Now interviewed Whistler in 2018 after a rock slide in his Manoa neighborhood.
He was an Adjunct Professor at the University of Hawaii’s Department of Botany.
Kepler said he will be remembered for hiking the mountains of islands in search of rare plants and educating people about the benefits and uses of their varieties.
