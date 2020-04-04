Therapists say exercise, calming activities key to handling anxiety of pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Xplor Counseling’s Joan Parker-Dias recommends exercise and deep breathing to counter stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Anxiety is definitely increasing. They’re having to change everything and they don’t feel in control and so their anxiety goes up,” she said.
Natalie Quintana is a licensed clinical social worker and therapist with Xplor. She said being socially distanced shouldn’t unplug us emotionally from people we care about. Her advice: Call them.
"We're hard-wired to be social creatures," she said. "We need that emotional connection to survive. It's part of us as humans."
For teenagers isolated from classmates, Parker-Dias recommends you make them feel that they’re still connected.
“It’s important to maybe give them extra time on the phone with their friends or on Skype and things like that,” she said.
Quintana advises that to help young children understand what's going on parents must let them know they can ask questions.
"Tell kids that it's going to be okay. Be reassuring. This isn't going to last forever, those kinds of things," she said.
Parker-Dias is a registered nurse therapist. She said as the pandemic persists it’s important to find positive points to celebrate.
"That mantra can help you re-focus your mind and take it off this panic kind of stuff," she said.
Quintana urges everyone to make it a point every day to get away from coronavirus news, even if only for a little while, and she adds feeling anxious is normal.
“It’s our brain doing what it needs to do to survive,” she said.
