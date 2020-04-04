Stuck at home, they’re sewing face masks as quickly as they can

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long line of people waited patiently outside a shop on Kalakaua Avenue on Friday morning, but they weren’t waiting for toilet paper.
Instead, they stood in line ― at least 6 feet apart, of course ― to get into Fabric Mart for the bolts of fabric and spools of elastic they’d need to make face masks.
“My daughter-in-law and son-in-law live in California and they said it takes them about three months to get them by mail. So I’m going to make them for them,” said Kathy Crosier, as she waited the line.
“There’s a shortage of masks right now, so you know, just trying to get some masks out there for people who don’t have them,” said customer Mark Fredette.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Thursday strongly urged Oahu residents to use cloth face masks whenever venturing outside.
On Friday, President Trump announced that the Centers for Disease Control was also recommending wearing masks in public.
Only six people were allowed at a time into Fabric Mart due to social distancing guidelines. Clerks wearing masks and gloves were busy cutting yards and yards of fabric of all kinds of colors.
“I have a sewing machine at home. I have a girlfriend that knows how to sew as well, so just trying to do my part," said Fredette.
In a home in Kapolei, Joanne Ramos was busy behind her sewing machine. She’s already been sewing masks for a few weeks.
“I said when this all happened, I said maybe I’ll just go start making masks, and we were just joking about it,” said Ramos.
Ramos loves to sew, and first made masks for her daughter, who works at a dialysis center, and the other workers there.
“And then once she put it out that, ‘Oh, my mom is making masks,’ it’s been like crazy, good, because I enjoy sewing,” said Ramos.
Ramos said she can make up to 20 masks a day, which she sells for $5 each. They’re getting snapped up as fast as she can make them, and orders keep coming in.
“Now it’s like up to like, 'Can I get 15?’ ‘Can I get 20?’ ‘Can I get all black.’ But it’s all good.”
