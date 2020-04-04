Stay-at-home order slashed the number of cars on Hawaii highways by 50% or more

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Under the state’s stay-at-home, streets and highways have emptied and gridlock traffic is now a rare occurrence.
But just how much has traffic declined since the stay-at-home order was instituted?
The state Department of Transportation wondered the same thing ... and so they took a look at the data.
Turns out the number of cars on Oahu’s major thoroughfares was down by 50% or more by March 25, the first day the statewide stay-at-home order went into effect.
Kauai and the Big Island saw similar numbers, while car volume on Maui was down by as much as 60%.
The state Transportation Department said the numbers will be posted weekly online in order to monitor whether people are complying by the state’s mandate to only leave the house for essential activities.
Want to look at the numbers for yourself? They’re all posted here.
