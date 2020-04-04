Man recovering after being stabbing in Downtown Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hilo police are asking witnesses to come forward after a stabbing Friday in Downtown Hilo.
Just before 1 p.m., police were called to Punahoa Street and Furneaux Lane for a report of a stabbing.
At the scene, police found a 54-year-old man bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds. Police learned he was stabbed in the gravel parking lot south of the Hilo Farmer’s Market produce vendor area.
The man was taken to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room where he later underwent surgery. Police said he remains hospitalized in stable condition.
It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the incident.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to come forward by calling Detective Todd Pataray at (808) 961-2382. He can also be emailed at todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.