Man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Kapolei

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man died after a four-vehicle crash in Kapolei on Thursday.
Honolulu police say it happened around 11 a.m. on Franklin D Roosevelt Ave.
A 23-year-old Aiea man was heading west when he crashed into a second vehicle which initiated a chain reaction.
Authorities said a 46-year-old passenger in the second vehicle was taken to a hospital in serious condition. He later died that evening.
Police don’t believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors of the crash. It was Oahu’s 12th traffic fatality of the year compared to 16 this time last year.
The investigation is ongoing.
