Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii: Delay international military drill over virus
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's governor says he will ask the U.S. military to postpone the world’s largest maritime exercises because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. David Ige says he will write the commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to request that the Rim of the Pacific drills be postponed until the coronavirus situation in the islands subsides. The Rim of the Pacific exercises are held in Hawaii every two years in the summer. They brought together 46 surface ships and 25,000 personnel from 25 nations in 2018. The U.S. has more cases of the coronavirus than any other country. Major exercise participants South Korea and Japan have also been hit hard.
MEADOW GOLD-PURCHASE
Meadow Gold Hawaii milk company to continue under new owner
Honolulu (AP) — Hawaii’s largest milk processor is expected to continue operating after its pending purchase by a California real estate investment firm. The parent company of Meadow Gold Hawaii announced it reached an agreement in principal for the sale to Industrial Realty Group LLC. Los Angeles-based Industrial Realty is expected to take over the company as an ongoing business from Dean Foods Co. A purchase price was not disclosed by Dallas-based Dean Foods, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in November. The sale is subject to approval by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge. The deal includes facilities in Honolulu and Hilo.
NAVY-DEVELOPMENT PLAN
Navy hopes to build major development near Pearl Harbor base
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy has announced plans for a major housing and commercial development near its Pearl Harbor base in Hawaii. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Navy envisions a public-private partnership near a future rail station. The project would include 2.3 million square feet of residential and commercial space. The Navy wants to add housing, shopping and parks and improve commuting for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam service members and workers. The service hopes to construct a high-rise hotel, pedestrian walkways over Interstate H-1 and Kamehameha Highway, a new security checkpoint, and a bus depot on the base.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-STATE WORKERS
Hawaii government struggling with idle workers due to virus
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s state government is attempting to determine how to make more workers productive amid prohibitions on less essential work that cannot be done during the coronavirus outbreak. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported some state senators were frustrated after learning executive branch leaders are unaware how many workers are being paid to do nothing instead of being redeployed or furloughed. The state government is one of Hawaii's largest employers, with about 73,000 workers. The director of the state Department of Human Resources Development says using idle state employees for other purposes could be complicated by collective bargaining rules.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRCRAFT CARRIER
Leaders back Navy firing of ship captain; sailors cheer him
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. defense leaders are backing the Navy’s decision to fire the ship captain who sought help for his coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier, even as videos showed his sailors cheering him as he walked off the vessel. Videos went viral on social media Friday, showing hundreds of sailors gathered on the ship chanting and applauding Navy Capt. Brett Crozier as he walked down the ramp, turned, saluted, waved and got into a waiting car.
SCHOOL LAPTOPS
Hawaii school provides laptops for home online education
HONOLULU (AP) — A school on Hawaii island has been distributing laptops to students who need the computers for online education during the coronavirus outbreak. Hawaii News Now reported Pahoa High and Intermediate School has distributed about 200 Google Chromebooks during three drive-thru events. Students at the public school signed release forms allowing them to borrow the laptops. The school's online learning program began this week. Staff say teachers and students are adapting to the changes. Officials say Pahoa High and Intermediate teachers have developed curriculum using Google classroom and other other online platforms.