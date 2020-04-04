Kauai police arrest a third man who flew in with no plans for lodging

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another newcomer to the Garden Island has been arrested.
Kauai police report 31-year-old Bobby Edwards of Boynton, Fla. was taken into custody Friday for violating the state’s mandatory quarantine rules.
A preliminary report says Edwards arrived on Kauai via a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Oahu.
When he landed, he was unable to show he had plans to stay at a hotel or home. When told that he needed to make such reservations, he refused, police said.
During the encounter, authorities said he began acting belligerent toward airport personnel, and was showing significant signs of intoxication.
Police arrived and he was subsequently arrested.
This comes the same day that the state said homeless people who fly to Hawaii with no plans for lodging will be given an option: Turn around or get arrested.
Edwards was not showing signs of coronavirus. He now faces criminal charges in alignment with the rules.
Once he’s released from his cellblock, he will either need to quarantine properly, or leave the islands before being subjected to further criminal punishment.
This is Kauai’s third arrest of an incoming passenger who violated quarantine rules.
