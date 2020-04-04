‘Hotels for Heroes’ program set to give medical workers, first responders temporary lodging

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To lower the risk of first responders potentially spreading COVID-19 to their families, a new program called ‘Hotels for Heroes’ is being launched next week.
The state announced their partnership with hotel industry leaders at a news conference Friday. So far, 33 hotels statewide have singed up to be a part of the program.
Officials said the program was set to start next week Monday. It offers a temporary place to stay for medical workers and first responders who are on the front lines in battling this disease.
In providing them a room away from home, officials hope the workers will not only be able to unwind during these stressful times, but also avoid get their families sick in case they contract the disease.
“Our healthcare workers put themselves on the front line every day and not just during this crisis. We appreciate the cooperation of the lodging industry and the true aloha spirit this shows,” said Hilton Raethel, President and CEO of Healthcare Association of Hawaii.
The state will be paying $85 per night in compensation to the hotels for the room and other limited services.
Medical and emergency workers interested in making reservations should email hotelsforheroes@hawaiilodging.org.
Hotels will not be used for housing patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, state officials said.
This story may be updated.
