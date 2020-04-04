COVID-19 case confirmed in Fort Shafter childcare employee

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Fort Shafter Child Development Center employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a letter to families, Army officials said the employee has been on administrative leave since noon of March 24. The positive result came back on April 2.
Medical professionals from Tripler have assessed the case. They believe the employee caught it after being exposed to someone who recently traveled out of state.
The Child Development Center has been closed for deep cleaning and is set to reopen on April 6. Families are being offered alternative means of childcare.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.