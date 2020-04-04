As community need soars, Kailua family converts their book sharing box into a ‘Little Free Pantry’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A father and daughter in Kailua found a cool way to spread aloha by offering free food items and toiletries to people who need help during the coronavirus crisis
Robert Harris and his daughter, Aurora, converted their book sharing box in front of their Keolu Drive home into a small streetside food pantry that families can help themselves to if they need assistance.
"We've tried to make it a no contact area with the idea that if the elderly need something and are afraid to go to a grocery store then this gives them a place that they can just take something and not have be near anybody else," Harris said.
They call it the “Little Free Pantry.” They stock the box with canned goods and other items. People who heard about it on social media have stopped by their home to donate items.
Aurora said it's good to help and the wooden box is getting used a lot.
"We found that it's getting a little broken so we're making a new one," she said.
Harris hopes they inspire others around the island to find ways to help out during the pandemic.
"It's a way to help the community and also let the community be part of the solution," he said.
The family got the idea after reading a story about a similar effort on the mainland. Harris said people are respecting the honor system and only taking what they need. Some folks have even left thank you notes.
