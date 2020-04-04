U.S. Air Force confirms its first Hawaii-based case of COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Air Force has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 for an active duty airman in Hawaii.
Officials say the active duty military member is assigned to the Pacific Air Forces headquarters, and tested positive on April 2.
The person is in isolation at an off-base home. The individual also didn’t have any recent travel history, but did have contact with other personnel throughout the headquarters building.
Those who may have come in contact with the individual are being notified.
“The 15th Medical Group Public Health office is working with appropriate state and military health officials. In coordination with the Joint Base, we continue to execute deliberate precautions to ensure we mitigate COVID-19 transmission while preserving the force and mission capability,” said Col. Halsey Burks, 15th Wing commander.
Officials added that Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam remains at the Health Protection Condition Charlie. No immediate restrictions are in place, though that will change as needed.
Going forward, the Air Force and other military services will only provide the total numbers of members who tested positive for COVID-19 at the service level.
