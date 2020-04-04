After 10 seasons, the Hawaii Five-0 reboot comes to an end tonight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a bittersweet day for fans of the hit CBS show Hawaii Five-0.
After a 10-year run, the series is coming to an end with their final episode airing Friday night.
The end of the series was announced in February. Friday’s finale is a 2-hour show, capping off their 240 episode run.
The modern-era production was a reboot of the original 1968 series.
That series starred Jack Lord as Steve McGarrett — played today by Alex O’Loughlin. The original Five-O series ran for a total of 12 seasons.
“This, for me, has kind of been like a master class in front of the camera for 10 years. I’ve learned so much from the people I’ve worked with,” O’Loughlin said.
When they first started production in 2010, the stars of the show had no idea how big of a success it would be beyond the pilot.
“Is this gonna be something that goes for 10 years? Are they gonna pick the show up? It’s a trippy thing. 10 years man, it’s a long time,” recalled Scott Caan, who plays Daniel ‘Danno’ Williams.
Your Hawaii News Now family was also featured in a previous episode. Below is a behind the scenes look when the Hawaii Five-0 crew took over our set:
Here’s how that final scene turned out:
Some of our reporters and anchors have also made cameos in the show when a news angle was warranted.
Friday’s finale is said to tie up all the loose ends from season 1.
You can tune in to KGMB at 8 p.m.
