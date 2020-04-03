UH reports Oahu graduate student, employee on Maui test positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is reporting two cases of coronavirus associated with the institution.
Uh President David Lassner said the two are both in “good condition” and in isolation at home.
The first case was in an employee at UH Maui College. Lassner said the individual was last on campus Monday, and had limited contact with colleagues.
The second case is in a graduate student at UH-Manoa.
The student was last on campus on March 14 and was “rarely” on campus this semester, Lassner said.
He said the state Health Department is aware of both cases.
The university moved to online-only classes March 23 after its spring break, and most employees are working from home. UH campuses were closed to the public March 20.
“This global pandemic is one of the greatest challenges our society has faced in our lifetimes,” Lassner said. “The UH community continues to rise to the challenge each and every day.”
