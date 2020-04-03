Third coronavirus-related death reported in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly Hawaii man who tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Washington state in early March has died of the disease, his family confirmed.
It’s the third reported coronavirus-related death in the state since the pandemic began, and the second in as many days.
The man’s family identified the patient as Art Whistler, a well-known ethnobotanist in the state. He had been hospitalized at Kaiser Moanalua.
Friends say Whistler was 76 and an avid tennis player.
The state has not yet released details on the death or the latest daily statistics on coronavirus cases. As of Thursday, the state was reporting 285 cases and two deaths.
- To prevent spread of virus, mayor asks all Oahu residents to wear a cloth mask in public
- Mother of Ewa Beach man hospitalized with COVID-19 also tests positive
- Nearly 25% of Hawaii’s workers apply for unemployment
- PHOTOS: Empty streets, boarded up shops tell pandemic’s story in Hawaii
- Economist: Recession in Hawaii will surpass anything we’ve seen ‘in our lifetimes’
Whistler was just the second confirmed case of coronavirus in Hawaii. The Health Department announced the case March 8, saying at the time he was “very, very ill.”
DOH officials said he got sick on March 2 and returned to Hawaii on March 4, flying from Seattle to Honolulu. After returning to Oahu, he sought care at an urgent care facility but was not tested for coronavirus.
On March 7, paramedics with EMS were called and the man was transported from his home to Kaiser Moanalua. It was at that point that he was tested for coronavirus.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.