Sign of the times: Scores gather virtually to celebrate a Hawaii couple’s wedding

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jacob and Jessica Yates wanted to keep their wedding date despite the coronavirus crisis.
So they asked their pastor how they could do it and keep guests from gathering.
“As soon as he said virtual wedding we both thought about Zoom that we’ve been using from a work perspective. So it worked out perfectly,” Jessica Yates said.
Since they are sheltering in place, the Ewa Beach couple turned their living room into a chapel.
“Back in December Jessica and I built an A-frame bookshelf,” Jacob Yates said. “It looks really nice and we had some stuff for the wedding that we were going to use and we created a little mini altar.”
The online app enabled more than 100 family members and friends to witness the Yate’s wedding vows from their own homes. Some watched from the mainland, others were as far away as Belgium.
“All of our brothers, all of our sisters, even our nieces and nephews were there as well which was wonderful,” Jessica Yates said.
She wore a white dress and he a white collared shirt and dark slacks.
“I realized in the middle of the ceremony I looked down and was like, ‘I’m still wearing my slippers.’ They matched the whole getup so it worked out,” Jacob Yates, said with a laugh.
They say it felt a little awkward at first having pastor Mark Turansky perform their ceremony from far away but that feeling soon faded.
“I will never forget it and I have it recorded,” Jessica Yates said.
The newlyweds agree It was a very memorable way to say “I do.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.