Protesters gather at Waianae police station over coronavirus concerns

WAIANAE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 20 protesters were out at the Waianae police substation early Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It comes after former state lawmaker Andria Tupola said police would start transferring arrestees from around the island to that site if they tested positive for COVID-19.
“How many times have we been dumped on? How many times have we been used as this holding place for whatever’s going on on the island,” Tupola said, in a video posted on Facebook.
Protester Kaukaohu Wahilani said he’s worried about a potential outbreak in the community.
"If that's true then that means in my mind the higher ups in HPD I'm thinking, Waianae lives don't matter because I don't think we have the infrastructure or the respirators or medical equipment if there was an outbreak due to these so-called arrestees that are showing these flu-like symptoms who will be coming here," Wahilani said.
Hawaii News Now reached out to police officials. The officer at the Waianae substation could neither confirm nor deny the information.
This story will be updated.
