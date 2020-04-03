Maui’s mayor confirms first case of coronavirus in Hana

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Mike Victorino has announced a confirmed case of coronavirus in Hana.
Victorino said the female resident of the rural area got a positive test result on Friday morning.
“This individual is in self isolation and has some travel history,” Victorino said.
"I want to tell our Hana residents that we will be doing everything we can to protect their health and safety during these uncertain times. Please stay home as much as possible and practice aloha. We will continue to face these challenges together.”
The news comes a day after a confirmed case on Molokai.
The possibility of coronavirus spreading to Molokai, Lanai and Hana was a scenario officials were dreading, given the dearth of health care professionals and resources in those areas.
There have still been no confirmed cases on Lanai.
This story will be updated.
