LIST: Here’s some local businesses making and donating face masks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the lack of face mask and other supplies in store, small businesses are stepping in to help with the demand.
Local business owners are volunteering their time and dedication to help those in need.
Here’s a list of some local businesses putting forth mask making efforts:
Alexis Akiona: Owner and fashioner designer of Lexbreezy clothing line, has committed to donating a face mask with every purchase of one mask. In the end, she will be donating over 1,000 face masks made from her very own prints from her previous projects. She will donate these face masks to healthcare workers on the frontline all over Hawaii and throughout the mainland.
Illikoi.goods: Known for their five panel hats made from upcycled vintage garments, they have raised funds to produce handmade face masks. The business will be donating the masks to local hospitals, healthcare, and medical facilities. Once they complete their first batch of face mask production, they hope to raise and produce more masks to help the community.
Sky Dreams LLC.: A local brand that designs accessories for traveling, offered to provide FREE face masks to anyone if they are willing to cover the costs of shipping. The owner, Angie Higa plans to upcycle unused material from her previous projects into making face masks. “Sharing my God given talents to the community. They supported me, now I need to support them.” Higa said.
Kini Zamora: A local fashion designer, contributed to donate two face masks to Hawaii healthcare workers for every single purchase of a face mask. Within just 24 hours, the business has sold out of face masks. He put his template online here.
In addition to other supplies in need, here are other local businesses how they are contributing to their community.
808 Tattoo Hawaii, Hale Nui Tattoo Company, Skin Deep Tattoo & Piercing, and Honolulu Piercing Company have collaborated together to donate gloves to the veterinarian staff of the Hawaiian Humane Society.
Highway Inn, a local Hawaiian food restaurant, is teaming up with a non-profit organization named, Kupuna Kokua. In order to avoid spreading the coronavirus, the non-profit volunteers to help the kupuna by delivering meals, groceries, and medication at select locations to their homes.
If you are a kupuna or want to help your own kupuna, you can fill out a request delivery here.
If you are interested in making your own face mask, Kini Zamora provides a step-by-step tutorial on how you can make some at home. Click here to view the tutorial.
Here are other versions provided by Hobby Lobby. If you don’t know how to sew or don’t have a sewing machine, here’s how you can make a mask without sewing.
