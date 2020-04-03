LIST: Here’s some local businesses making and donating face masks

View this post on Instagram

We want to send a huge mahalo to some of our local tattoo and piercing studios for their generous donations of exam gloves. Due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and a nation-wide shortage, our supply of exam gloves was running low–which are vital in keeping our staff and animals safe while they are in our care. @808tattoohawaii, @halenuitattoos, @skindeeptattoowaikiki and @honolulupiercingcompany all answered our call for help and graciously donated boxes upon boxes of exam gloves to our veterinary services team. We’re incredibly grateful to our community for their continued support, and rallying for our island's animals in this time of need! #HawaiianHumane