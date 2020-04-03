Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-STATE WORKERS
Hawaii government struggling with idle workers due to virus
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s state government is attempting to determine how to make more workers productive amid prohibitions on less essential work that cannot be done during the coronavirus outbreak. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported some state senators were frustrated after learning executive branch leaders are unaware how many workers are being paid to do nothing instead of being redeployed or furloughed. The state government is one of Hawaii's largest employers, with about 73,000 workers. The director of the state Department of Human Resources Development says using idle state employees for other purposes could be complicated by collective bargaining rules.
SCHOOL LAPTOPS
Hawaii school provides laptops for home online education
HONOLULU (AP) — A school on Hawaii island has been distributing laptops to students who need the computers for online education during the coronavirus outbreak. Hawaii News Now reported Pahoa High and Intermediate School has distributed about 200 Google Chromebooks during three drive-thru events. Students at the public school signed release forms allowing them to borrow the laptops. The school's online learning program began this week. Staff say teachers and students are adapting to the changes. Officials say Pahoa High and Intermediate teachers have developed curriculum using Google classroom and other other online platforms.
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC-TESLA BATTERIES
Hawaiian Electric proposes Tesla batteries for Oahu power
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric has proposed using giant batteries manufactured by auto maker Tesla to provide energy to Oahu's power grid. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the proposal estimates costs of $200 million to $300 million and would accommodate more renewable energy production. Banks of liquid-cooled, lithium-ion batteries could become the first and biggest stand-alone, utility-scale energy battery system tied to the Hawaiian Electric grid. The plan involves Tesla batteries in 244 lockers extending 23 feet each. Hawaiian Electric proposed developing the project along with four smaller energy storage facilities. The five systems are subject to a competitive bidding program.
DOUBLE MURDER-HEARING
Honolulu man charged in killings of his girlfriend and son
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man accused of killing his girlfriend and their infant son has had an initial hearing at the Honolulu Police Department headquarters. Authorities charged 21-year-old Kendall Rashad Ramsey Tuesday with first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a 23-year-old woman and a 6-month-old boy in an apartment. A judge overseeing the hearing via videoconferencing set bail at $2 million. Authorities arrested Ramsey early Thursday in connection with the deaths in an apartment in the Ewa Beach area. State Public Defender James Tabe said his office represents Ramsey but that it is too early to comment on the case.
AP-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRCRAFT CARRIER
Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship
WASHINGTON (AP) — The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing coronavirus outbreak has been fired. Navy leaders said Thursday the captain created a panic by sending a memo pleading for help to too many people. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly says Capt. Brett Crozier demonstrated "poor judgment” in a crisis. Modly says the captain copied too many people on the memo, which was leaked to a California newspaper and quickly spread to many news outlets. Crozier raised warnings the ship was facing a growing virus outbreak and asked permission to isolate the bulk of his crew members on shore. He said, “We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die."
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii reports 1st death of person with positive virus test
HONOLULU (AP) — The state of Hawaii is reporting its first death of an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus. The state Department of Health says the individual was an older male resident of Oahu. He had been hospitalized recently with multiple medical issues but it's not clear what his cause of death was. He did test positive for the disease and had been exposed to someone who had tested positive. Altogether 224 people in Hawaii have tested positive for the disease, including 20 new cases Tuesday. Thirteen people have required hospitalization. Wyoming is now the only state in the nation that has not recorded a death from the disease.