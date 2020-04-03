Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam confirms COVID-19 cases but details silenced by Pentagon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Leaders with Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam say there are COVID cases at the intallation, but the Pentagon says military operations cannot publicly release specific numbers to ‘protect operational security.’
“Are there any Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam service members that are sick with COVID, the answer is yes. Until recently we were providing that information,” said Capt. Jeff Bernard, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Commander.
They also said the RIMPAC exercise with 25-thousand of military personnel and about two dozen nations is still on for July and August in Hawaii at least for now.
RIMPAC is on. RIMPAC is going to happen absolutely positively until you read publicly it is not. Once big Navy decides whether or not it's going to happen, you will hear about it in the open press," said Capt. Bernard.
The U.S. Coast Guard also confirmed a Coast Guard member assigned to the Coast Guard cutter Midgett tested positive Wednesday. A news release says the member was not aboard the cutter and has been self-isolating since March 24. The Coast Guard is under Homeland Security so it’s not under same secrecy rules as the Pentagon.
Bruce Anderson, the director of Hawaii State Department of Health, told Hawaii News Now that the military’s reported cases are included in the state numbers.
Meanwhile, Council member Kym Pine is urging the military to continue to report as much as possible.
“We have residents who work there and very large numbers so we need to know as a city and state what we can do to respond to the situation because it helps us to understand where the clusters are happening, where the unsafe situations are happening,” said Pine.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.