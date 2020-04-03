Hawaii gets shipment of protective gear for healthcare workers from national stockpile

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - While many states are complaining about shortages of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, Hawaii’s supply is in good shape for now.
Locally, demand for PPE is rising. But emergency management officials say they are receiving shipments of supplies.
In mid-March, officials placed two large orders for protective gear with the anticipation those supplies will last the state six months.
Shipments have been coming in sporadically.
The latest arrived Wednesday from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile. So far, the state has received about 25% of the total order.
“Would I love to have it all today? Of course we’d love to have it all today,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green. “The good, important news is that hospitals have what they need at the moment and these guys get it out as soon as they possibly can.”
“It’s going to hospitals, community health centers. It’s going to home health hospice. It’s going to long term care, dialysis centers. We’re also getting requests from the homeless hui,” added Chris Crabtree, executive director of Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management.
Along with purchasing PPE commercially, the agency is tapping its own stockpile too.
Crabtree says to deal with the emergency, HHEM has changed the way it distributes supplies to healthcare facilities. Instead of handing out several weeks worth of PPE at once, it’s being doled out in smaller amounts.
“When you don’t have an unlimited supply of PPE you have to have a process in order to insure we can fairly and appropriately try to protect our providers,” he said.
