Hawaii floral industry at a standstill during what’s typically its busiest time of year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Yet another blooming industry has been nearly shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Hawaii’s largest florist used its temporary closing last week to give back to the community.
When the statewide shutdown order was issued last week, Watanabe Floral was forced to temporarily furlough most of its 80 workers. But instead of throwing away flowers it couldn’t sell, it decided to donate the products to The Queen’s Medical Center and local nursing homes.
“We donated in the thousands of dollars of flowers last week. Our goal was to not to throw it in the rubbish cans but to get it some way in people’s hands in some way shape or form so they can make people happy," said Monty Pereira, Watanabe Floral’s general manager.
“Those are items that can be replaced. What we’re really concerned about ... is our people. They’re family and they have families."
These are hard times for the floral industry ― and the nurseries and wedding planners who rely heavily on that business.
Watanabe Floral said it can only sell flowers directly to Walmart, Costco and Sam’s Club. But that’s just 5% of their regular business ― hardly enough to pay for the company’s utilities.
The shutdown couldn’t have come at a worse time for the floral industry because spring is the busiest time of the year.
“The second quarter is packed with holidays and occasions, from proms to May Day, to Mother’s Day to commencement to Memorial Day," Pereira said.
“By far, our biggest quarter of the year. So this is going to be very, very painful."
Pereira said the company is seeking Small Business Administration loans and other disaster relief but it’s also helping many of its customers and suppliers apply for federal assistance.
“The industry is going to need help. The farms need help. It doesn’t matter if Watanabe Floral survives this if the famers go out because there’s no flowers to be sold," he said.
The company is also trying a novel online concept: selling virtual flower arrangements.
“What happens is, you can pick one of the items on the homepage, we’ll create a (virtual) template for you. We’ll send that to you to email to your recipient so they know you’re thinking about them,” Pereira said.
“And when this is all said and done and we are able to reopen, we’ll deliver that actual piece for you for no additional charge.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.