Forecast: Light winds with possible thunderstorms to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A storm northwest of the state will push away the high pressure fan so a light wind pattern will remain through early next week. Showers will favor areas near the coast at night and the interior of the islands during the afternoon and evening hours. Some deeper moisture will get drawn northward Saturday night through early next week, bringing the potential for some locally heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The light wind regime featuring mainly afternoon and evening showers looks to hold in place through the middle to latter part of next week.
A new north-northwest swell spreading across the area Saturday will produce moderate surf along most north and west shores over the weekend, but surf heights are expected to remain below the High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria. As the weekend swell subsides, a west-northwest swell will slowly build, peaking around Monday night, followed by a northwest swell on Wednesday. Surf from these swells will also likely remain below the HSA criteria.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.