Drive-thru coronavirus testing sites planned for Oahu, Big Island
Health care workers don personal protective equipment at a drive-thru testing site held recently in Kakaako. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | April 2, 2020 at 4:40 PM HST - Updated April 2 at 4:40 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A number of drive-thru testing sites are planned for the state in the coming days.

Here’s a look at what’s planned:

OAHU

  • Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon
  • Kakaako Waterfront Park on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon

Both Oahu drive-thru testing sites are being run by Premier Medical Group Hawaii. Attendees will first be screened for symptoms. For more information, call 304-8816 or 367-6020.

BIG ISLAND

  • Hilo’s Hoolulu Complex on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Old Kona Airport on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon

The Big Island clinics are free and open to the public. However, individuals must first undergo screening to ensure they qualify for a test.

To bypass the screening line, patients call call Pathways Telehealth at (808) 747-8321, extension 5.

For more information on the drive-thru testing, call Civil Defense at 935-0031.

