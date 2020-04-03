Drive-thru coronavirus testing sites planned for Oahu, Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A number of drive-thru testing sites are planned for the state in the coming days.
Here’s a look at what’s planned:
OAHU
- Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon
- Kakaako Waterfront Park on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon
Both Oahu drive-thru testing sites are being run by Premier Medical Group Hawaii. Attendees will first be screened for symptoms. For more information, call 304-8816 or 367-6020.
BIG ISLAND
- Hilo’s Hoolulu Complex on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Old Kona Airport on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon
The Big Island clinics are free and open to the public. However, individuals must first undergo screening to ensure they qualify for a test.
To bypass the screening line, patients call call Pathways Telehealth at (808) 747-8321, extension 5.
For more information on the drive-thru testing, call Civil Defense at 935-0031.
