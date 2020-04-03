Board of Education waives grad requirements for Class of 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Education unanimously approved an Education Department request Thursday to modify graduation requirements for the Class of 2020.
The decision means that about 10,000 public high school seniors who are on track to graduate will be able to do so on time.
School facilities are closed through April 30 as the state remains under a state stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.
So the department went to the Board of Education seeking to give school administrators more flexibility in deciding whether their students have fulfilled the requirements of the degree.
It wasn’t immediately clear what that process would look like.
“The unique circumstances of COVID-19 requires the department to prioritize the collective need of our students, parents, (and) professional staff ... to ensure the success of all public school students in achieving their educational goals," state schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said, in a memo to the board.
“The general consensus is that a waiver approval is a positive step in removing the unanticipated obstacles that may inhibit high school seniors from graduating on time.”
Schools and parents had feared denying the waiver could jeopardize student plans for college, the military or jobs.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.