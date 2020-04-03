Authorities confirm first case of coronavirus on Molokai; patient transported to Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities confirmed Thursday that Molokai is now reporting its first case of coronavirus.
“The adult male had possible travel history and is currently hospitalized on Oahu," said Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino, in an emailed statement. "The Hawaii Department of Health is currently investigating the matter and any close contacts made by the individual.”
Maui County Councilwoman Keani Rawlins-Fernandez said the case triggered the temporary closure Thursday of the Friendly Market Center and Misaki Grocer in Kaunakakai for cleaning.
The possibility of coronavirus spreading on Molokai ― and potentially forcing the closure of essential stores ― was a scenario Maui County officials had been dreading.
The island, population roughly 7,500, has a dearth of health care facilities and professionals. It’s also home to the Kalaupapa National Historical Park, where a handful of Hansen’s disease survivors still live.
In a Facebook Live video Thursday, state Rep. Lynn DeCoite, who represents Molokai, Lanai and parts of Maui, urged residents to follow the stay-at-home order.
“If your kids out in the social hour, get their butts inside. Please, please I told you guys we don’t have the resources for this," she said. “Take this serious guys, take this serious. You can be the healthiest person today, but dropping dead by tomorrow.”
Concerns about coronavirus potentially spreading to Molokai and Lanai helped prompt the governor’s decision earlier this week to expand a mandatory travel quarantine to include inter-island passengers.
