21-year-old Lahaina man dead after vehicle dives over a cliff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police believe speed was a factor in a crash that killed a 21-year-old Lahaina man Wednesday.
Cacatzun Vasquez was behind the wheel of a 2006 Volkswagen heading north on Honoapiilani Highway near Plantation Estates Drive.
Police say he was speeding around 9:40 a.m. when he lost control rounding a curve in the road before striking an embankment and going over a cliff. The vehicle then fell 40 feet to a rocky shoreline below.
He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still working to find out if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
This is Maui’s 3rd traffic fatality of the year compared to seven this time last year.
Maui police say because there is a statewide stay-at-home order, there are fewer drivers on the road. However, for those who are still driving, speed is becoming a concerning issues.
“People are just driving too fast. And if speeds continue to go at the rate that they’re going, then we’re going to see a lot more fatal crashes involving speed,” Lt. William Hankins of the Maui Police Department said.
On Tuesday, one officer reported a driver going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone.
“This is something that’s totally preventable. If people drive the speed limit they can get home and be safe with your family,” Hankins added. “There’s no reason to go that fast.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.