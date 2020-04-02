With so many staying at home, cab companies see their business all but disappear

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With tourism on hold and residents staying indoors, calls for taxi rides are nearly non-existent.
And that’s left some in the cab industry wondering about their future.
“It’s taken me 20 years to build this company up to be a pretty large taxi company. In two weeks we went down to almost nothing. Basically we’re operating at 30%,” TheCAB president Howard Higa said.
Before the pandemic, TheCAB averaged 2,000 trips a day.
It’s fallen to about 600, while the roll call of cabbies has dropped from 500 a day to about 150.
For many drivers, it’s not worth the risk of catching COVID-19. But for others it’s a matter of survival.
“A lot of these people don’t have a choice. They have to work," Higa said.
“They have to put food on the table tomorrow So they either get hit by the virus, that’s assumed, or they’re going to starve. What’s the better of both evils? It’s sad.”
Drivers for both TheCAB and Charley's Taxi are independent contractors. They're all taking a huge hit.
"Call volume to the call center is down to about five percent of what we're used to," said Tom Nauwelaerts, Charley's Taxi marketing and communications manager.
Charley's Taxi drivers can wait two to three hours between calls. The revenue that comes from the company's food and pharmacy pickup service isn't enough to sustain everybody.
“We’re watching out for relief packages coming from the federal government or from the state as much as possible to advise the drivers on where to get help ― aid or loans or grants or whatever,” Nauwelaerts said.
Charley’s and TheCAB also employ office workers and support staff.
Higa said he’s constantly reviewing his company’s cash reserves.
“Maybe we might have to cut salary. Maybe we have to cut hours,” he said. “We’re going to do what we can. What we will not cut is the health benefits.”
