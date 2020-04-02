US Army bases in Hawaii restricting non-essential visitors in wake of coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Army bases in Hawaii are now restricting all non-essential visitors due to social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rules went into effect on Wednesday.
This applies to some civilian family members and civilians participating in recreational activities like hiking or bowling.
Anyone with a valid U.S. Department of Defense ID, however, will still be allowed.
The new restrictions also don't apply to those performing essential duties such as authorized caregivers, food delivery and postal service.
The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said it will consider exceptions on a case-by-case basis.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.