Residents worry quarantine rules aren’t being followed by some travelers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some West Oahu condo owners say visitors are disobeying the order to stay-at-home and they worry it is compromising their health.
Several owners use their units at the Beach Villas at Ko Olina as legal short-term vacation rentals.
Rodger Wilson’s family owns a condo and he and his daughter Kaile live there.
They said they started seeing new faces even after Governor David Ige’s mandatory 14-day quarantine measure for all incoming travelers.
"I talked to, we were about 10 feet away from each other, they're from Utah, another group is from the Midwest, couple from California," Kaile said.
“They would check in and immediately go to the pool,” Rodger said. “There’s 26 places to sit, there were 26 people in them and some people in the pool. So they were violating the 10-person rule and they were violating the rule that anybody coming in from out of Hawaii had to self quarantine for 14 days.”
Kaile has an auto-immune problem and Rodger is in her 70s.
They fear they are both at risk of potential COVID 19 exposure.
“Several years, she was paralyzed by a viral thing that attacked her nerves and her spine and her immune system has been compromised and I’m concerned about that,” Rodger said.
“I have weekly doctor’s appointments that I still have to go to downtown. And just getting in the elevator, it’s the only way down to go downstairs, to be potentially infected by a bunch of different things,” Kaile said. “There’s been a few times where people had to get in the elevator with me and I had to say, no, please stay away from me. You just got here.’”
They say majority of the visitors congregate in and around the pool, where Kaile would like to go for exercise. but is now too scared.
"I swim because having been paralyzed, walking, running, those kinds of things are out,” she said.
Kaile has filed three police reports and Rodger has complained to management.
They say their complaints have fallen on deaf ears.
“It really makes me feel two things. One, that there’s people traveling in because they care more about a cheap vacation than they care about the lives of the people who live here. And secondly, there’s a double standard going on,” Kaile said.
