Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC-TESLA BATTERIES
Hawaiian Electric proposes Tesla batteries for Oahu power
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Electric has proposed using giant batteries manufactured by auto maker Tesla to provide energy to Oahu's power grid. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the proposal estimates costs of $200 million to $300 million and would accommodate more renewable energy production. Banks of liquid-cooled, lithium-ion batteries could become the first and biggest stand-alone, utility-scale energy battery system tied to the Hawaiian Electric grid. The plan involves Tesla batteries in 244 lockers extending 23 feet each. Hawaiian Electric proposed developing the project along with four smaller energy storage facilities. The five systems are subject to a competitive bidding program.
DOUBLE MURDER-HEARING
Honolulu man charged in killings of his girlfriend and son
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man accused of killing his girlfriend and their infant son has had an initial hearing at the Honolulu Police Department headquarters. Authorities charged 21-year-old Kendall Rashad Ramsey Tuesday with first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a 23-year-old woman and a 6-month-old boy in an apartment. A judge overseeing the hearing via videoconferencing set bail at $2 million. Authorities arrested Ramsey early Thursday in connection with the deaths in an apartment in the Ewa Beach area. State Public Defender James Tabe said his office represents Ramsey but that it is too early to comment on the case.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii reports 1st death of person with positive virus test
HONOLULU (AP) — The state of Hawaii is reporting its first death of an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus. The state Department of Health says the individual was an older male resident of Oahu. He had been hospitalized recently with multiple medical issues but it's not clear what his cause of death was. He did test positive for the disease and had been exposed to someone who had tested positive. Altogether 224 people in Hawaii have tested positive for the disease, including 20 new cases Tuesday. Thirteen people have required hospitalization. Wyoming is now the only state in the nation that has not recorded a death from the disease.
MISSING PLUMBER-DEATH DECLARATION
Missing Hawaii plumber's wife asks court to declare him dead
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The wife of a Hawaii man who vanished more than five years ago has filed a civil court petition requesting that her husband be declared dead. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported an attorney filed the petition in Hilo Circuit Court March 13 on behalf of Marylou Meek, the wife of Jeffrey Everett Meek. The 44-year-old plumber went missing on the Big Island in November 2014. The petition says Marylou Meek now lives in California and needs a judicial determination to obtain a death certificate that will allow her to receive Social Security survivor benefits and settle her husband's affairs.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-TELESCOPES
Hawaii mountain telescopes close in response to virus order
HONOLULU (AP) — Observatories on Hawaii's tallest mountain have shut down operations in response to the governor's stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the shutdown of telescope operations on Mauna Kea is expected to affect more than 500 technicians, astronomers, instrument scientists, engineers, and support staff who work at the Big Island summit and at observatory bases below. Democratic Gov. David Ige signed a proclamation ordering state residents to stay home from March 25 through April 30. Workers deemed essential were exempted. The director of Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope says some scientific discoveries are likely to be lost.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii governor orders quarantine for travel between islands
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige is further tightening travel restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus by ordering people moving between islands to adhere to a 14-day self-quarantine. The order takes effect at midnight on Wednesday. It won't apply to essential workers like health care workers traveling to other islands. The order comes a week after the governor ordered everyone arriving in the state from other states or overseas to follow the same two-week quarantine. He's also ordered everyone in the state to stay at home for the next month.