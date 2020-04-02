Hawaii Foodbank sees demand grow by 30% ... and is bracing for more need

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As layoffs mount in the islands with tourism at a standstill and businesses closing, the Hawaii Foodbank is seeing need in the community grow ― quickly.
Ron Mizutani, president and chief executive officer of the food bank, said the nonprofit started to see a spike in demand about two weeks ago. Demand is now up about 30%.
Over the 30-day period that ends in mid-April, the nonprofit expects to distributed roughly 1.5 million pounds of food ― about 500,000 more pounds than it normally does over a typical month.
[Looking for a food pantry or distribution site in your area? Call 211 or click here.]
Mizutani said while the nonprofit can handle the demand for now, his concern is about the future.
“We are preparing for the worst and looking at what it will take to distribute 1.75 to 2 million pounds a month,” he said, in an email.
"That would require inventory that we just don’t have on island so were purchasing food from the mainland. We’ve already purchased more food than ever before … and most of what we’ve purchased hasn’t even arrived yet. We may not have the luxury of stocking up for that."
He added it’s a “delicate balancing act” with unknown demands.
If you’d like to help, the nonprofit is looking for monetary donations. Give at Hawaiifoodbank.org.
