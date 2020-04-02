Forecast: Light winds, scattered showers ahead of period of unsettled weather

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A storm moving in from far northwest of the state on Thursday and Friday will cause trade winds to veer out of the southeast, leading to rain prone conditions that will produce spotty showers, briefly heavy at times, in the afternoon to early evening hours.
Winds will turn more southerly on Friday and the weekend, likely drawing up deeper moisture over the islands and fueling more shower activity.
A convergent cloud band with the low will develop over the state starting Friday night, keeping unsettled weather in the long range forecast through Tuesday.
The current small northwest swell will continue dropping.
A new swell building Saturday will produce moderate surf along north and west shores over the weekend.
Swells from the southeast Pacific are partly blocked by the islands of French Polynesia, but the current swell is coming through a narrow swell window. This swell will maintain elevated surf on the south shores through tomorrow, but surf will remain below the advisory threshold.
