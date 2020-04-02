Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend with scattered showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A storm moving in from far northwest of the state on Thursday and Friday will cause trade winds to veer out of the southeast, leading to rain prone conditions that will produce spotty showers, briefly heavy at times, in the afternoon to early evening hours. Winds will turn more southerly on Friday and the weekend, likely drawing up deeper moisture over the islands and fueling more shower activity. A convergent cloud band with the low will develop over the state starting Friday night keeping unsettled weather in the long range forecast through Tuesday.