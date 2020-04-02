Disaster declaration signed for Kauai’s severe flooding last weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last weekend’s flooding event on the island of Kauai has officially been declared a disaster after Mayor Derek Kawakami signed an emergency proclamation Wednesday.
The proclamation comes after heavy rain pounded the island last week Friday into Saturday, leaving many spots, particularly on the island’s east side, underwater.
Kawakami signed the proclamation to free up relief for disaster damages, losses and suffering for island residents.
The county is still working to assess the damage while dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“After Saturday’s flood that devastated many areas of our island, it is imperative that we as a community now more than ever support one another as we also continue to battle COVID-19,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami.
Essential construction and repairs are allowed while the pandemic rules are in place.
County officials are working to evaluate eligibility for any state and federal assistance in light of the flooding.
Those impacted are urged to report damages to KEMA using their online reporting tool. You can report damage online at www.kauai.gov/kema. Once there, click on the “March 2020 Flood Damage Report” tab, or call KEMA at 241-1800.
