Deal reached with apparent new owners of Meadow Gold Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meadow Gold Hawaii could soon have a new owner.
Industrial Reality Group plans to buy the Hilo and Honolulu facilities from Dean Foods Company for an undisclosed amount.
Hawaii-based ‘8 Cow Dairies’ will partner and manage local operations.
Dean Foods, the parent company of Meadow Gold Hawaii, previously filed for bankruptcy late last year, impacting local suppliers.
Yahoo Finance reports that Dallas-based Dean Foods is the largest processor and direct-to-store distributor of fresh fluid milk and other dairy products in the United States.
Before the plans are finalized, they will have to be approved by the Bankruptcy Court, which could happen as soon at the ending of April.
