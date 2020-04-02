Blood Bank of Hawaii seeks some extra help (not just donors)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Blood Bank of Hawaii is seeking more than just new and existing blood donors.
They’re also looking for some extra employees during the pandemic to help with daily operations.
Blood Bank officials say they are currently looking for part-time individuals to pre-screen donors, administrative staff to help schedule appointments, and drivers to transport supply.
The increase in team members is needed as the demand for blood remains high. Because of COIVD-19, many blood drives around the state were canceled, prompting leaders to call out for donations.
Anyone interested should send their resumes to hr@bbh.org.
