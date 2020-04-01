USPS employee in Honolulu tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A U.S. Postal Service employee on Oahu has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The employee works at a mail processing and distribution facility in Honolulu.
The USPS said it is working on reaching out to local public health officials. The USPS is informing other employees, but it believes the risk is low for those who work at that particular mail processing facility.
Out of an abundance of caution, officials are working on enhanced cleaning protocols and are disinfecting the mail processing facility.
USPS officials want to remind the public that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through mail and packages, according to the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization.
This story will be updated.
