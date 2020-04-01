State reports 34 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 258

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 34 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, in the highest one-day total since the pandemic began. The cases bring the statewide total to 258.
There have been no additional deaths reported.
On Tuesday, Hawaii officials confirmed the state’s first coronavirus-related death. Authorities said the man who died was a senior citizen on Oahu with multiple health issues.
Here’s the county-by-county breakdown with Wednesday’s new cases:
- Oahu: 182 (25 new)
- Maui: 26 (1 new)
- Big Island: 18 (3 new)
- Kauai: 12 (0 new)
- Pending: 18 (5 new)
- Diagnosed out of state: 2 (0 new)
At least 15 people have required hospitalization so far.
And 69 people in the islands have been “released from isolation" after falling ill. That means it’s been three days since they’ve exhibited symptoms or seven since they first got sick, whichever is longest.
Hawaii’s case count has more than doubled in four days and nearly tripled since March 23. The first Hawaii case of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, was reported March 6.
In a message to the public Wednesday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell noted that the majority of coronavirus cases so far ― 70% — have been on Oahu.
“This is why we need to continue to stay at home and work at home,” he said. “It will save lives.”
The new cases come as the state expands a mandatory, 14-day quarantine order to include inter-island travel. The state also remains under a sweeping stay-at-home order.
Lt. Josh Green, who is also a practicing physician, said the time to follow social distancing guidelines and remain at home is now as much as possible.
“This is a war against the virus,” Green said.
He has said testing continues to ramp up in order to track the spread of the virus and noted that Hawaii ranks highly nationally for its testing rates per capita.
There have been more than 10,000 coronavirus tests conducted statewide.
