State Attorney General issues warning amid wave of coronavirus-related scams

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) — The Hawaii Attorney General’s Office is warning residents of a wave of scams related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The AG said these scammers are capitalizing on fear and rapidly changing developments at a time when consumers are most vulnerable.
“In moments of crisis, we all must be extra vigilant against bad actors who try to take advantage of honest people,” said Attorney General Clare Connors, in a statement.
Common scams range from federal stimulus payment scams to bogus door-to-door tests. Here are some of the scams to look out for:
- Federal stimulus payment scam
This particular scam is on the rise after President Trump signed a more than $2 trillion economic relief bill. The AG said if someone contacts you about a stimulus check, claiming to be from the government, don’t respond. You’ll likely be asked for personal finance information.
- Cyber scams
Be wary of emails coming from healthcare organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization. Many times, these scams will include a link or offer to share information about the virus in exchange for consumers’ personal information.
Also be on the lookout for emails asking for personal data — including Medicare or Medicaid information — in exchange for government funds. Government agencies would not send out emails asking for personal information.
- Telephone or text message scams
Although robocalls are an ongoing problem, scammers are now calling with COVID-19-related offers like treatments and cures and work-from-home schemes.
Officials say the best thing to do is hang up and not press any numbers.
Similar to email scams, text message scams may also include links to information about the coronavirus pandemic. Do not click on these links or respond to the message.
- Counterfeit product offers and high demand goods
The AG’s office urges consumers to ignore any offers for COVID-19 vaccinations and home test kits. Similarly, consumers should be wary of offers for products that are in high demand like hand sanitizers and household cleaning products.
Those who choose to buy these products online should research the seller and keep records of any transactions made.
- Bogus door-to-door tests and virus-related products
If someone you don’t know comes to your door, claiming to be a business professional selling any consumer products, medical kits, vaccines or COVID-19 testing, do not let that person in. The AG’s office urges residents to call law enforcement to report the activity and also alert neighbors, especially vulnerable kupuna.
- Phony charities and donation requests
Although the community is coming together to help those in need during this coronavirus pandemic, scammers are also taking advantage of the situation. These scammers will create fake charitable organizations to obtain your money.
Check the AG’s website for a list of verified charitable organizations.
