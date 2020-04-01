Queen’s Health Systems employee diagnosed with coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Queen’s Health Systems employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19 at a facility, a spokesperson confirmed.
Queen’s did not disclose which of its facilities the caregiver worked, citing patient privacy laws.
However, a spokesperson said the individual is managing their symptoms and is under self-isolation at home.
Patients and staff in who work in the employee’s department have been notified, Queen’s Health Systems said.
This is the first time a Queen’s employee has been diagnosed with the disease.
A Queen’s spokesperson said the state health department will notify the worker’s potential contacts.
