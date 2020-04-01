Queen’s Health Systems employee diagnosed with coronavirus

Queen’s Health Systems employee diagnosed with coronavirus
By HNN Staff | March 31, 2020 at 10:08 PM HST - Updated March 31 at 10:25 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Queen’s Health Systems employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19 at a facility, a spokesperson confirmed.

Queen’s did not disclose which of its facilities the caregiver worked, citing patient privacy laws.

However, a spokesperson said the individual is managing their symptoms and is under self-isolation at home.

Patients and staff in who work in the employee’s department have been notified, Queen’s Health Systems said.

This is the first time a Queen’s employee has been diagnosed with the disease.

A Queen’s spokesperson said the state health department will notify the worker’s potential contacts.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.