4 patients at Pearl City Nursing Home transported to ERs after facility loses power

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four patients from the Pearl City Nursing Home were transported to emergency rooms on Tuesday night after the facility lost power, Emergency Medical Services said.
EMS personnel and firefighters responded just before midnight to the facility on Lehua Avenue.
Officials said first responders were needed after they were told the backup generators would only last six hours.
EMS said four women on ventilators needed immediate transport.
Two of the women – ages 57 and 86 – were listed in serious condition, while the other two – ages 62 and 66 – were in stable condition.
Five ambulances were needed.
