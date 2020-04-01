As stay-at-home order continues, president approves Hawaii disaster declaration

Waikiki was all but deserted on Wednesday as the state's stay-at-home order took effect. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | April 1, 2020 at 11:38 AM HST - Updated April 1 at 11:48 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for the state amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled Hawaii’s economy and put a population of 1.4 million under a sweeping stay-at-home order aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

The declaration allows means federal funding will be made available to Hawaii government entities and even some nonprofits.

A federal coordinating officer has been named.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much in federal funding the state stands to receive for recovery efforts. Hawaii already stands to get about $4 billion from a federal stimulus package that includes payments to Americans.

